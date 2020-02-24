|
Sylvia Jan Shirley Calcaterra
Vero Beach - Beautiful, kind, and honest hearted Sylvia Jan Shirley Calcaterra fell asleep in death on February 21, 2020 at the age of 73. She was loved by her two children, Patty Ann and Paul Calcaterra, Jr., along with her three grandchildren, Caitlyn Angelina, Coraleigh and Elijah Paul Calcaterra along with a myriad of dear friends. Born in Brady, Texas, her kind generous spirit was as expansive as the Texas sky.
She met Paul Calcaterra in Fort Worth, TX and later married him in El Paso where she raised their two children. She took pride in being a mother and wife. She was an amazing cook and impressive seamstress. Her sharp wit and keen sense of humor made her the life of any social gathering.
One of her greatest joys besides her children was coming to know Jehovah and dedicating her life to serving Him. She and her daughter Patty have served Jehovah for 24 years first in Fort Worth and later in Vero Beach.
The birth of her first grandchild motivated Jan to move to Vero Beach. She truly reveled in the treasured role of Granny.
She enjoyed her life in Vero Beach and all the wonderful friends she made in the congregation. She will be remembered for her sharp wit, graciousness and large heart. Her final thoughts were focused on the resurrection promise Jehovah has extended to us all.
A Memorial Talk of her life will be held at the Kingdom Hall at 2126 8th St., Vero Beach, FL on February 29th, 2020 at 2 PM.
Memorial donations may be sent to Watchtower, c/o US Accounting Department, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY 12589-3223, made out to "Watchtower" or can be made electronically by selecting the link "Make a Donation to Our Worldwide Work" at the bottom of the home page on jw.org.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020