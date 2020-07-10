Syrela R. Troy
Fort Pierce - Our beloved Syrelda peacefully left this earth on July 2, 2020. Born in Glennville, Georgia, on June 27, 1935, to Loyal and Lida Mae Rentz, Syrelda was a quiet and dignified lady of integrity who was a pillar of strength to her family. She moved with her family, as a child, to Ft. Pierce, Florida, graduating from Dan McCarty High School in 1954.
Married in July 1955, Syrelda was a devoted wife to William C. Troy, Jr. ("Bill"), until his passing in 2012. She was predeceased in 2018 by her sister, Wanda Masocco of Chipley, FL, and in 2019 by her brother, James Rentz of Cocoa, FL. Syrelda is survived by loving in-laws, and many nieces and nephews, including Carol Williams Selph and Patricia Rentz Selph, who Syrelda and Bill would always take on vacation with them each year to the mountains of North Carolina. Syrelda will be fondly remembered by all her surviving family and many special friends.
Syrelda was a well-respected and hard-working member of the community. Having served many loyal customers of SunTrust (formerly St. Lucie County Bank), she retired as Vice President of Consumer Lending in 1997. Community service was important to Syrelda. Along with her husband, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ft. Pierce. She served as Treasurer of the local garden club, Glidden Park Garden Center. Years after her direct involvement, she continued to care about Glidden Park and would routinely clean the memorial markers of those honored within the park's walkway through its lovely trees.
Along with her husband Bill, Syrelda took extraordinary pride in their home and their yard, and would spend much time together tending to their beautiful flowers, pristine lawn and lush landscaping. They would enjoy many loving hours together feeding the many birds, especially the cardinals, who would partake of the food that was sure to be put out for them.
Family was precious to Syrelda. She, together with her husband, always made sure everyone in their extended families were loved and taken care of, just as they loved and cared for each other. We will cherish the memories we have of Syrelda, and we will strive to live our lives in her honor!
Our family would like to thank The Lynmoore at Lawnwood and Treasure Coast Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Syrelda. In lieu of flowers, in the absence of a public service due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Treasure Coast Hospice is suggested.
