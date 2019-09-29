Services
Tam Dinh Do


1931 - 2019
Tam Dinh Do Obituary
Tam Dinh Do

Stuart - Tam Dinh Do, of Stuart, FL, 88, passed away on September 19, 2019. Tam was born on November 2, 1931 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Tam was preceded in death by his daughter Ha Do and his son Hoang Do. Survivors include his wife and life partner, Chuc Hong Do; 2 sons, Dung Do and his wife Darlene, and Huy Do and his wife Crystal; grandchildren, Justin, Tyler, Tommy, Beth, Stephanie, and Nicole; great-grandson, Robbie; and great-great-grandchild, Teagan. Tam was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Vietnamese Army and also held a Law Degree. Tam worked for the Bendix Corporation in South Bend, Indiana from 1975-1996 as a Purchasing Agent before his retirement.He was an avid fisherman, enjoying fishing, playing tennis, and spending time with his grandchildren. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 29, 2019
