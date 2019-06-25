Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy "Ted" Strickland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teddy "Ted" Strickland Obituary
Teddy "Ted" Strickland

Fort Pierce - Teddy "Ted" Strickland, 73, died June 23, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Ted was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida.

He retired in 2000 from Bellsouth after 31 years of service and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was also a private pilot and loved volunteering for the Missionary Flights International. Ted was a member of Bible Baptist. Most of all, he was a loving father, grandfather and brother who loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.

Survivors include his sons, William M. (Rebecca) Strickland and Stephen G. (Lee) Strickland; daughter, Angie M. Strickland; companion, Brenda Steele all of St. Lucie County; grandchildren, Andrew Myers, Cari & Tristan Strickland, Taylor & Lexi Strickland, and Kannen & Kenlyn Smith; great-grandchildren, Desiree Singley, Corbin & Cameron Myers; brothers, James C. (Jackie) Strickland, Robert D. (Lillian) Strickland, and Adrian M. Strickland; sister, Elizabeth Betty Butts. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Priscilla; parents, Charles & Florence Strickland, and brothers, William Alvin and Terry Strickland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Flights International, 3170 Airmans Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34946 www.missionaryflights.org

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 12-1 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now