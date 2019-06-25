|
Teddy "Ted" Strickland
Fort Pierce - Teddy "Ted" Strickland, 73, died June 23, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Ted was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida.
He retired in 2000 from Bellsouth after 31 years of service and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was also a private pilot and loved volunteering for the Missionary Flights International. Ted was a member of Bible Baptist. Most of all, he was a loving father, grandfather and brother who loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.
Survivors include his sons, William M. (Rebecca) Strickland and Stephen G. (Lee) Strickland; daughter, Angie M. Strickland; companion, Brenda Steele all of St. Lucie County; grandchildren, Andrew Myers, Cari & Tristan Strickland, Taylor & Lexi Strickland, and Kannen & Kenlyn Smith; great-grandchildren, Desiree Singley, Corbin & Cameron Myers; brothers, James C. (Jackie) Strickland, Robert D. (Lillian) Strickland, and Adrian M. Strickland; sister, Elizabeth Betty Butts. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Priscilla; parents, Charles & Florence Strickland, and brothers, William Alvin and Terry Strickland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Flights International, 3170 Airmans Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34946 www.missionaryflights.org
Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 12-1 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 25, 2019