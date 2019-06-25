Teddy "Ted" Strickland



Fort Pierce - Teddy "Ted" Strickland, 73, died June 23, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.



Ted was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida.



He retired in 2000 from Bellsouth after 31 years of service and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was also a private pilot and loved volunteering for the Missionary Flights International. Ted was a member of Bible Baptist. Most of all, he was a loving father, grandfather and brother who loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.



Survivors include his sons, William M. (Rebecca) Strickland and Stephen G. (Lee) Strickland; daughter, Angie M. Strickland; companion, Brenda Steele all of St. Lucie County; grandchildren, Andrew Myers, Cari & Tristan Strickland, Taylor & Lexi Strickland, and Kannen & Kenlyn Smith; great-grandchildren, Desiree Singley, Corbin & Cameron Myers; brothers, James C. (Jackie) Strickland, Robert D. (Lillian) Strickland, and Adrian M. Strickland; sister, Elizabeth Betty Butts. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Priscilla; parents, Charles & Florence Strickland, and brothers, William Alvin and Terry Strickland.



Memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Flights International, 3170 Airmans Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34946 www.missionaryflights.org



Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 12-1 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary