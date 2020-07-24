1/
Teofilo Rivera
Teofilo Rivera

Its with our deepest, heartfelt sorrows that our Father Teofilo has lost his battle with Covid-19. He was 86. He is a Korean War veteran, during his tour, he received 2 Bronze Stars with Valor. After the war, he moved our Mother and 3 kids to Trenton NJ where he planted the Rivera flag. Our parents had 8 more kids. He worked as a Corrections Officer for 20 years for the NJ Dept of Corrections. He was the first Hispanic to be promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the entire state. He leaves behind 10 kids and 50 plus grandkids. He will be joining our Mother Angelica and our Brother Rey in Heaven!!! May he R.I.P




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

