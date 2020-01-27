|
Teresa Ford-Smith
Fort Pierce - Teresa Ford-Smith, 61, died January 24, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM with a Wake Service at 6:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Fort Pierce. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020