1/1
Teresa Kish Skidmore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Kish Skidmore

Stuart - Teresa Kish age 76 died June 21, 2020. She was born and raised in Reading, PA by her mother Anna Marie Shaulis. She attended Catholic schools. She was a dancer on Dick Clarks Bandstand for two years. She attended Temple U. Nursing School where she met her future husband Dr. Robert Kish and later they married. They moved to State College, PA where her husband opened a urological practice and Terry became a conference coordinator for Penn State University.

She was an extremely charitable person all her life.

She was an avid golfer in her younger years and holds three women's golf championships on her record.

When her husband retired they came to Stuart, FL area. Terry became a hospital volunteer at Martin Memorial Hospital. She became chairman of pastoral care and later chairman of the volunteers.

Terry's husband died in 2008. Not too long after she met Lee Warren Skidmore and they married in 2010. They did extensive cruising (280 nights) on Regents ships.

Terry is survived by a brother, 4 daughters and 2 step-daughters ( one living - one deceased). She had 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Terry was a member of three local chapters namely, Brandeis, PEO, and Soroptimist, Intl.

No service had been set up at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to House of Hope, 2484 SE Bonita St., Stuart, FL 34997.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home - Stuart Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved