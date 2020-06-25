Teresa Shaulis Kish



Stuart - Teresa Kish age 76 died June 21, 2020. She was born and raised in Reading, PA by her mother Anna Marie Shaulis. She attended Catholic schools. She was a dancer on Dick Clarks Bandstand for two years. She attended Temple U. Nursing School where she met her future husband Dr. Robert Kish and later they married. They moved to State College, PA where her husband opened a urological practice and Terry became a conference coordinator for Penn State University.



She was an extremely charitable person all her life.



She was an avid golfer in her younger years and holds three women's golf championships on her record.



When her husband retired they came to Stuart, FL area. Terry became a hospital volunteer at Martin Memorial Hospital. She became chairman of pastoral care and later chairman of the volunteers.



Terry's husband died in 2008. Not too long after she met Lee Warren Skidmore and they married in 2010. They did extensive rushing (280 nights) on Regents ships.



Terry is survived by a brother, 4 daughters and 2 step-daughters ( one living - one deceased). She had 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Terry was a member of three local chapters namely, Brandeis, PEO, and Soroptimist, Intl.



No service had been set up at this time.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to House of Hope, 2484 SE Bonita St., Stuart, FL 34997



Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home - Stuart Chapel.TeresaShaulis KishStuart









