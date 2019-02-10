|
Teresa Sicotte Lorraine
Woonsocket, RI
Terry Sicotte Lorraine passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, November 7th, due to complications from ALS. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Scott A. Lorraine, sisters Jane Traynor and Ann Blanchette, brothers Bernard, John, Paul, Joseph, and Edward Sicotte.
Originally from Woonsocket, R.I., where she graduated from the University of Rhode Island, she came to Florida 40 years ago to practice Speech Pathology. She earned double Masters degrees from the Universities of North and Central Florida. Combining her training with certifications in Behavoir Analysis, her career led her to manage a communication-based program for Autistic children at Savanna Ridge Elementary in St.Lucie County. Further to the program's end, she continued as the resident Speech Pathologist there.
Terry loved the children at Savanna Ridge and valued all her colleagues as professionals and friends. Her accomplishments included National Board Certifications, and continued education in her field. She was never happier than after helping others with problems that she was educated and trained to assist with.
She enjoyed being on the beach with Scott, and was never tired of following him surfing and windsurfing, or just sitting at low tide with a sea breeze holding his hand. Terry was always outside helping in the yard or deservedly relaxing at days end on the patio. Her love of all things Christmas sustained throughout the year; music, lights, and decorations that brought her closer to the true meaning. She never abandoned her New England roots, especially during the holidays, sharing as much as possible with her family.
Catholic by birth, Christian to her passing, Jesus took her faithfully to be with her parents, Gert and Ben, and to save a place for Scott.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS Association (www.ALSA.org) or the Mayo Clinic (www.MayoClinic.org).
A memorial service will be held at 10am, Wednesday, February 13th at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1454 SW Mapp Road, Palm City to honor her life.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 10, 2019