Services
Hortense-Mills Funeral Home
4301 North U.S. 1
Vero Beach, FL 32967
(772) 569-4626
Terri Jean Shaw Melvin


Terri Jean Shaw Melvin Obituary
Terri Jean Shaw Melvin

Vero Beach, FL

Terri Jean Shaw Melvin, 55, was born on January 3, 1964 in Valdosta, Georgia to Terry Brown and the late Malissie V. Shaw.

With an infectious smile and a loving personability, Terri always extended a helping hand to anyone in need. She would take the shirt off her own back to ensure that others were taken care of. Her benevolent spirit was evident in her 55 years of life.

One of Terri's favorite past-times was reading, and more than anything, she loved to spend time with and watch her children and, now, four granddaughters play and grow up.

Terri was preceded in death by her loving mother, Malissie V. Shaw.

On March 6, 2019, God whispered to call one of his faithful servants home. Her purpose on earth had been fulfilled, and it was time to rest from her labor. Despite the hurdles and obstacles that occurred in life, Terri's faith never wavered. She remained a steadfast, true believer knowing that God would never leave, nor forsake her.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two daughters, Nicole Melvin and Melissia V. Melvin Mitchell; four grandchildren, Raelynn N. Mitchell, Nichelle L. M. Melvin, Jasmine M. Melvin, and Jazzlynn A. Mitchell; one daughter-in-law, Rachael M. Melvin; one brother, Willie Wright; one sister, Kathleen Thomas; and a host of cousins and friends.

Terri will forever be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 14, 2019
