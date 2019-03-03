|
Terry L. Myers
Burnsville, NC
Terry L. Myers, 75, Burnsville, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 9th at the Smoky Ridge Nursing & Rehab Assisted living facility from complications of a stroke suffered in April of 2013. Terry was a 1961 graduate of Conestoga High School in Berwyn, PA. Terry had many passions in life. Professionally he was a printer and owned and operated two successful printing companies throughout his career. Personally he loved history, Ancient Egyptian history was a favorite, as was Civil War history. Terry was a Veteran of the US Navy, where he served as a signalman during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore and mother, Mildred Jane, sister Constance and brother, Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ward of Wilmington, North Carolina, children, Terry, Jr, Jefferson City, MO, Gregory, Douglassville, PA, Denise, Douglassville, PA, brother James of Easton MD, and Timothy of Bel Aire MD, and five grandchildren. He will be interred at sea with military honors in a private service.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 3, 2019