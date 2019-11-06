Services
Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
735 South Fleming Street
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1933
Terry Lee Allison

Terry Lee Allison Obituary
Terry Lee Allison

Sebastian - The son of Dale K. Allison and Bette Allison, 71, a retired insurance agent and car dealership service manager died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Vero Beach Hospice House.

Terry was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, but grew up in Chester, West Virginia. He moved to Sebastian from Indianapolis in 1992.

Survivors include two daughters, Aimee Allison and Carol Beth Allison Hiday, and her husband Robert Hiday. Also, surviving him is a brother, Shawn-Paul Allison of Akron, Ohio and Molly Allison Calleri of Vero Beach, Florida and her husband Sal G. Calleri.

No calling hours are scheduled. Seawinds Funeral & Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.

Terry will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
