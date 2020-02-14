|
Thaddeus "Ted" Walter
Port Saint Lucie - Thaddeus Walter Kendzior (Ted), 90, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Ted was born on January 24, 1930 in Middletown, CT to the late Matthew and Catherine (Ryzeck) Kendzior.
Ted was an Aerospace Metrologist with Pratt Whitney; he proudly served in the Unites States Navy during the Korean War. He was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie and previously a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima in Meriden, CT. Ted participated in various sports, softball, bocci, and bowling. It was golf, however, that defined him; he was passionate about the game, he maintained a single digit handicap. Ted belonged to the Hunter Golf Course in Meriden, CT. and Spanish Lakes Riverfront in Port St. Lucie. He won various tournaments in Connecticut and New England. He played extensively on Cape Cod and in the Dent Drawers Open in the south for many years. He was also fond of playing poker at the clubhouse.
Ted was recently pinned as a 35-year Life Member of the Elks Lodge, PSL #2658. He was a member of the American Legion, Post #318, Port St. Lucie.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, George, Frank, and Leo; sisters, Sophie Daniels, Rose Walsh, Helen and infant, Stasia; former wife, Roberta Katherine Walsh.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Barbara Carello Kendzior.
He was the devoted father of Jean (Rich) Saccuzzo, Maureen (Jim) Sandora; stepdaughters, Cymry Boyko and Danielle (Mike) Dirgo.
Proud and loving grandfather to Airman Crystal Cardin, LT (Navy) Craig Cardin, Marie Dirgo, Cara Cardin, Melody Dirgo, Emily Saccuzzo and Bekah Boyko.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM with a prayer service beginning at 4PM at Yates Funeral Home Chapel, 7951 S US 1, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa Ave., Port St. Lucie, FL 34952 starting at 11:00am. Immediately following the Mass, A Navy Honor Guard along with American Legion Post #318 will render military honors.
The family would like to thank all the members of the VA Home Base Primary Care Team, especially Terry Moody; Ariel McCarty with VNA for her excellent care an Vitas Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services; for those who wish, a guest book may be signed at www.YatesFuneralHome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020