Thelma U. Courtney
Port St Lucie - Thelma U. Courtney, 83, of Port St Lucie, passed peacefully July 22, 2020, at the Treasure Coast Hospice, Ft. Pierce.
She was born in Jacksonville, FL, and lived in Miami for 45 years. She was a lifelong Floridian.
Thelma is survived by her sister, Dorothy Jones and her brother, Alonzo Williams, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, there will be no services.
Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 SE Floresta Dr., Port St. Lucie, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
