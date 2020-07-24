1/1
Thelma U. Courtney
Thelma U. Courtney

Port St Lucie - Thelma U. Courtney, 83, of Port St Lucie, passed peacefully July 22, 2020, at the Treasure Coast Hospice, Ft. Pierce.

She was born in Jacksonville, FL, and lived in Miami for 45 years. She was a lifelong Floridian.

Thelma is survived by her sister, Dorothy Jones and her brother, Alonzo Williams, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, there will be no services.

Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 SE Floresta Dr., Port St. Lucie, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Please visit us at aycockportstlucie.com




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
(772) 878-0049
