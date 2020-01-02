|
Theodore Larson
Vero Beach - Theodore Eugene Larson passed away in his sleep on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Indian River Estates in Vero Beach, FL. Born October 24, 1922 to Niels and Odessa (Calfee) Larson in Richmond, VA. Known to many family and friends as "Jeep," he moved to Newport News, VA after high school where he enrolled in the Apprentice School at the shipyard. World War II interrupted his education while he served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific. After the war he re-enrolled in school, completed his apprenticeship as a machinist, and married his sweetheart Lucille.
Adept at fixing almost anything, he continued to apply his skills at NASA's Langley Research Center. There he supervised the development of instruments for many facets of the early space program, including Project Apollo. After 30 years at NASA he retired and became a businessman, operating a successful engraving business.
Ted was a committed Christian and faithful member of several Baptist churches. Throughout his life Ted always found time to pursue his musical interests. He was always a member of his church choir and gospel quartets. After moving to Florida, he was a long-time member of the Vero Beach Choral Society. He also enjoyed participating in sports, particularly church softball, and tennis, which he continued to play until late in life.
Ted is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lucille (Lacy) Larson; son, William Eugene Larson and his wife Terri. He was beloved "Andy" to three grandchildren: Chris Larson, Brian Larson, and Jeffrey Larson; and five great-grandchildren, Christopher, Elinore, William, Samuel, and Margaret, whom he cherished.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital, www.deborahfoundation.org.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020