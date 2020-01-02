Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Larson Obituary
Theodore Larson

Vero Beach - Theodore Eugene Larson passed away in his sleep on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Indian River Estates in Vero Beach, FL. Born October 24, 1922 to Niels and Odessa (Calfee) Larson in Richmond, VA. Known to many family and friends as "Jeep," he moved to Newport News, VA after high school where he enrolled in the Apprentice School at the shipyard. World War II interrupted his education while he served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific. After the war he re-enrolled in school, completed his apprenticeship as a machinist, and married his sweetheart Lucille.

Adept at fixing almost anything, he continued to apply his skills at NASA's Langley Research Center. There he supervised the development of instruments for many facets of the early space program, including Project Apollo. After 30 years at NASA he retired and became a businessman, operating a successful engraving business.

Ted was a committed Christian and faithful member of several Baptist churches. Throughout his life Ted always found time to pursue his musical interests. He was always a member of his church choir and gospel quartets. After moving to Florida, he was a long-time member of the Vero Beach Choral Society. He also enjoyed participating in sports, particularly church softball, and tennis, which he continued to play until late in life.

Ted is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lucille (Lacy) Larson; son, William Eugene Larson and his wife Terri. He was beloved "Andy" to three grandchildren: Chris Larson, Brian Larson, and Jeffrey Larson; and five great-grandchildren, Christopher, Elinore, William, Samuel, and Margaret, whom he cherished.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital, www.deborahfoundation.org.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -