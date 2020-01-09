|
Theodore Roosevelt English
Fort Pierce - Theodore Roosevelt English 91, a resident of Fort Pierce Florida passed on January 6, 2020. Mr. English was a native of Birmingham, Alabama. He is survived by his wife Ernestine(Trice) and two sons: Norman (Julie) English and Gordon Scott (Edith) Johnson, brother Clarence English sisters: Jacqueline Fielder and Roberta Tate. Mr. English retired from American Airlines after 54 years of service. He lived in Chicago, Illinois and Syracuse, New York prior to retiring in Fort Pierce, Florida. He was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Ted was the oldest living member of the Onondaga Lodge No.32 F.&A.M., Alleppo Temple#88, Utica Consistory#45 and Syracuse Celebrators Club. Ted was an avid golfer who achieved a golfer's ultimate dream, A Hole in One and was recognized by the National Hole in One Association.
He and his wife were avid travelers and visited cities across the United States, the Caribbean Islands and countries in Africa, China, Europe, and Asia. They had successful real estate ventures and operated Teddy's Lounge, that included sponsorship for Teddy's Bears, a local athletic team for young men.
Funeral Services 11:00 AM January 11 Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Ft Pierce, Florida. Internment 12:00 January 14, Elmwood Cemetery, Birmingham, Alabama
Final arrangements by Stone Brothers Funeral Home
Donations to Treasure Coast Hospice in lieu of flowers
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020