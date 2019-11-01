|
Theresa G Farley
Jensen Beach - Theresa G Farley (Connolly), born August 7, 1929 in Springfield, MA, born to George and Marie DuFresne, passed away Oct 18, 2019 in Stuart, FL, formerly of West Springfield, MA. She attended Springfield schools and Western New England College. In 1952 she married James L. Connolly and raised their three children in West Springfield, MA. "Terry" was a CCD Secretary for St. Thomas the Apostle Church for many years and a recipient of the Pope Pius the X Award. In 1990 they moved to Stuart, Fl and enjoyed many years together. She was predeceased by her husband "Jim" in 2001. In 2005 she married her second husband Robert Farley and enjoyed traveling until his passing in 2007. Terry was very artistic and loved to share her gift of artistry and craftiness. Over the years she enjoyed being a cat owner. She is survived by her son Keith A. Connolly and her daughter Grace C. Joyce (husband John B. Joyce, Jr.), grandchildren Kimberly Joyce and Katelyn Joyce; Matthew Connolly (wife, Kristen Connolly), Christopher Connolly (wife, Jayme Connolly) and great-grandchildren Miles Connolly and Liam Connolly. She was predeceased by her son James K. Connolly in 2007.
A Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1200 SE 10th St, Stuart, FL on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Theresa can be made to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast or the Friends of the Martin County Library System - Blake Library, Stuart, FL. Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel are in charge of the service.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019