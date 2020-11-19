Theresa H. Green



Stuart - Theresa H. Green of Stuart, FL and formerly of Surf City, NJ passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in 1930 in Burlington, NJ to parents Francis and Alice McAdams. Theresa was raised in Burlington and attended Cathedral High School in Trenton, NJ.



Theresa is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Thomas J. Green Jr. in 2018 and her daughter Frances Waters in 2013. She is survived by her five children; Thomas J. Green III (Michelle), Nancy Althouse, Kathryn Whealen, Mary Jane Green and Colleen Pancheri (Steven). Theresa leaves behind siblings; Richard McAdams (Gwen), Joseph McAdams (Alice) and Elizabeth Ehresmann (William). Theresa also leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren.



For over thirty years Theresa and Tom were active members on Long Beach Island at the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church as well as the Surf City Yacht Club where they enjoyed many lasting friendships over the years with friends and neighbors volunteering, playing bridge, sailing, golfing, and travelling. Theresa was a broker and co-owner of Ager Realty in Brant Beach for many years before she and Tom moved down to Stuart permanently in 2003 where they enjoyed their retirement. Theresa will be greatly missed as a sister, mother, grandmother and friend.



Funeral mass service will be held on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township, NJ 08008.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store