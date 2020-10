Or Copy this URL to Share

Theresa L. Springer Dennis



Sacramento - There will be a celebration of life at the Fort Pierce Jetty at 3pm on November 1st, 2020.



Theresa was survived by her mother Joan Johnson, brothers Nicholas Knop and Timothy Conway, sister Sherrylynn Furgerson, son Alexander Szatmary, daughter Naomi Springer, and grandson Viggo Springer. She was predeceased by her brother Tim Springer and daughter Kyla Springer.









