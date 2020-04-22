|
Theresa M. (Peggy) DeDominicis
Theresa M. (Peggy) DeDominicis, 91, passed away March 30, 2020 at Arden Courts of Annandale in Virginia. Born in Pottsville, PA, she was a resident of Annandale, Virginia since 2015, following the death of her husband of 58 years, L. Donald DeDominicis. Peggy and Don moved to Port St. Lucie, FL, in 1992, having previously lived in Levittown, PA for 35 years. Peggy worked for many years in personnel at Macy's in Langhorne, PA, and raised five children. She was a member of St. Lucie Catholic Church in Florida prior to moving to Annandale.
Peggy is survived by her five children, sons Louis Donald DeDominicis (Joy) of Telford, PA, Barry DeDominicis (Michele) of Holland, PA, Joseph DeDominicis (Darlene) of Houston, TX and daughters Mary Anne Schuler (William) of Kiawah Island, SC and Theresa DeDominicis of Fairfax, VA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131, in Peggy's memory, or online at Parkinson.org.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020