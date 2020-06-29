Theresa Marie Sawyer
Palm City - Theresa Sawyer, (79), of Palm City, passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2020 at Palm City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Originally from Warwick, RI where she worked in banking, Theresa relocated to North Palm Beach Florida in 1968 with her parents. There she met and married her husband of 43 years, Joseph Sawyer in 1976. They moved to Martin County in 1988. Theresa was an active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, volunteering in the office and singing in the choir for many years. She was a licensed amateur radio operator serving with the Amateur Radio Emergency Service at Red Cross shelters during hurricanes. She also enjoyed sailing on local waters with her husband and was a long time member of the St Lucie Sailing Club. In addition to these activities, she very much enjoyed sewing and crocheting, making many items for charity.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents, decorated WWII veteran Ernest and Laurentienne Gendreau. She is survived by husband Joseph and numerous cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday July 2nd at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City, burial to follow at Palm Beach Memorial Park in Lantana.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to the Martin County Chapter of the Salvation Army.
