Theresa Marie Sawyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Marie Sawyer

Palm City - Theresa Sawyer, (79), of Palm City, passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2020 at Palm City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Originally from Warwick, RI where she worked in banking, Theresa relocated to North Palm Beach Florida in 1968 with her parents. There she met and married her husband of 43 years, Joseph Sawyer in 1976. They moved to Martin County in 1988. Theresa was an active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, volunteering in the office and singing in the choir for many years. She was a licensed amateur radio operator serving with the Amateur Radio Emergency Service at Red Cross shelters during hurricanes. She also enjoyed sailing on local waters with her husband and was a long time member of the St Lucie Sailing Club. In addition to these activities, she very much enjoyed sewing and crocheting, making many items for charity.

Theresa was predeceased by her parents, decorated WWII veteran Ernest and Laurentienne Gendreau. She is survived by husband Joseph and numerous cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday July 2nd at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City, burial to follow at Palm Beach Memorial Park in Lantana.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to the Martin County Chapter of the Salvation Army.TheresaMarie SawyerPalm Citywww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved