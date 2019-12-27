Services
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
Thomas A. Evans

Thomas A. Evans Obituary
Thomas A. Evans

Port St. Lucie - Thomas A. Evans passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Thomas was born on August 28, 1928 in Delphos, Ohio.

He had three brothers, who all preceded him, Jerry, Jim and Bob and his one surviving sibling, Marilyn, who still lives in Delphos.

Thomas was a Mathematician, Computer Scientist and Crypto Analyst and worked with the NSA together with his first wife, Dorothy.

His hobby was playing duplicate bridge and he was a life master.

He is mourned by his second wife and the love of his life, Angela F. Evans and many nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 350 NW California Blvd, Port St. Lucie, Florida with a burial to follow at Rolling Oaks Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
