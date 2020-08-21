Thomas A. Venti
Thomas A. Venti, 76, died unexpectedly on August 18, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Anthony A. and Mamie (Cellucci) Venti.
Tom received his Bachelor of Science Degree from St. Joseph University, Philadelphia. He married and had two sons, attended night school, and worked two jobs for 8 years to earn his degree. In 1988, he married Alline Huntsman where they lived in Turnersville, NJ. They celebrated 32 years of marriage in June. Playing golf was Tom's passion as well as Phillies Baseball and airplanes of any era.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his oldest brother, Anthony Jr. Surviving in addition to his wife, Alline (Huntsman) Venti are brothers, Frederick Venti and his wife, Carolyn of Sebastian, FL and John Venti of Medford, NJ; sons, Thomas Venti, Jr. and partner, Troy Carey of Philadelphia, PA and Joseph Venti, wife, Miriam; granddaughter, Tatum of West Deptford, NJ. and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Wednesday, August 26th at St. Helen Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL. Those who wish to remember Tom are encouraged to make donations to the Moffit Cancer Center, www.moffit.org
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com
.