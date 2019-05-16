Services
With great sorrow the family of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Kreidler Jr announce their passing. Tom and Isabel were originally from Luzerne County PA, but resided in Port St. Lucie from 1993 to 2014.

Isabel worked for Patrick Stracuzzi Remax Stuart for many years. They belonged to the Port St. Lucie United Methodist Church. The Kreidlers returned to PA when Tom's health was failing to be closer to family.

Tom passed away January, 9 2019. Isabel passed away four months later on May 9, 2019.

A memorial service is planned Saturday May 18 at 11 a.m. at Trucksville United Methodist Church 40 Knob Hill, Shavertown, PA with Reverend Jay Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Trucksville United Methodist Church TECEC-A/C Fund.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 16, 2019
