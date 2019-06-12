|
|
Thomas C. Stevens
Vero Beach, FL - Thomas C. "Top Shelf" Stevens, 89, passed on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in Del Rio, Texas in 1930, he was the loving son of the belated Warren H. and Hilda E. (Leidholdt) Stevens.
Tom was the last surviving brother of his family, predeceased by Harvey, Fred, and Bobby. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Hedman and Patricia Balk. He is also survived by his wife, Patricia Gibson, and his six children with Mary Ann Baxter Young; Thomas, Michael, Mark, Mary Ann Topp, Rebecca Moniz, and Bethany Lenderman plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of honorable service in naval aviation. He continued his career as a field engineer with Honeywell Corporation before retiring permanently to Vero Beach in 1987. Tom donated his time, talents, and energy to several fraternal organizations, including the Vero Beach Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge 1822, Vero Beach Eagles, American Legion, Italian-American Club, and Vero Beach Veterans Club.
A memorial will be held at Vero Beach Veterans Club on Friday, June 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ILO flowers, donations to Vero Beach Veterans are appreciated. Please make checks payable to Vero Beach Veterans and send to VBV, 2500 15th Avenue, VB, FL 32960. Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Tom's memorial page at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 12, 2019