Thomas E. Ward

Thomas E. Ward Obituary
Thomas E. Ward

Born February 5th, 1977 Died October 25th, 2019

Preceded in death by Grandparents Ernie and Grace Coffman, and Coy and Tanya Ward.

Survived by Parents Vona and Pete Heilfurth, and Eddy Ward. Siblings Donna Todd and husband Darren, Meagan Heilfurth, Jason Heilfurth, Kyle Ward, Audra Ward. Children Mattea Foster, Kaitlin Rozier, Colton Ward. Grandchildren Leia Rozier and Amelia Foster

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, November 5th, at The Crossing Community Church, 5200 Oleander Ave, Ft Pierce, FL. Pastor Craig Bridgers will be presiding over the Celebration.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
