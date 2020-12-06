Thomas Edward Hawken



Stuart - 1946-2020



Long time Stuart resident Thomas "Tom" Edward Hawken, 74, passed away on December 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his beloved family after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.



Tom was born on June 24, 1946 in Vicksburg, Michigan to parents Leonard and Arline Hawken. His family later moved to Stuart where they started the Flashes Shopping Guide. He graduated from Martin County High School in 1964 and then attended the University of West Florida before marrying his high school sweetheart, Dede Voss in 1968. Tom served in the Army in Anchorage, Alaska and after his discharge he returned home to Stuart to start a family and work in advertising and sales for the Flashes. He then moved to Inverness, Florida to purchase and run his own shopping guide, The Advertiser which was eventually bought out by the Chicago Tribune. Upon returning back home to Stuart once again, he started a web press printing company by the name of Stuart Web Inc. that continues to operate today.



Tom had a life time love of the outdoors. He enjoyed snow skiing, boating and fishing - particularly tournament fishing and was involved in the Stuart Sailfish Club for many years. He liked fast boats, fast cars, and fast motorcycles - especially if he could make them go faster!



Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dede Voss Hawken; his daughter Kimberly Hawken Higgins (David) of Stuart; his son Kevin Hawken (Georgiana) of Stuart; his brothers Gary Hawken (Sandra) and Chuck Hawken (Mary Sue) both of Stuart; and his sister Dr. Patty Hawken of San Antonio, Texas.



He was affectionately known as "Grampy" to his 4 grandchildren: Taylor and Chase Higgins and Connor and Preston Honea all of Stuart.



Tom had many successes in life, but he was most proud of his family.



At his request, no service is planned at this time but a celebration of his life will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so.



Donations may be made to:



Treasure Coast Hospice



1201 SE Indian Street



Stuart, FL 34997









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store