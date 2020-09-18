Thomas Francis Busyn



Vero Beach - Age 86, passed away September 8, 2020, at his home in Vero Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, K. Francis (Bud) and Emily Busyn, and his brother, Dennis Busyn. Tom was born in Duluth, MN on November 1, 1933. He graduated from Southwest High School and attended University of Minnesota. He then served in the US Army, including 20 months stationed in Korea. Tom spent his entire career with AC Nielsen in various roles in New York, Boston, and Chicago, retiring as Vice President in marketing research. He spent his summers living in Bay View, MI where he and his wife, Marcia, enjoyed volunteering in the association's summer camp craft house as his in-laws had done before him. Tom was a proud husband, father, uncle, and grandfather who was known for his wisdom, humor, and big heart. He was an avid sports fan, and his favorite athletes were his children and grandchildren.



Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marcia, two sons Timothy Busyn and Christopher (Julie) Busyn, grandchildren Autumn Alderink and Trevor and Brett Busyn, brothers Gerald (Carol) and Michael (Laurie) Busyn, and many beloved nieces and nephews.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store