Services
St Mary's Episcopal Church
623 SE Ocean Blvd
Stuart, FL 34994
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
623 East Ocean Boulevard
Stuart, FL
View Map
Fort Pierce - Thomas Francis Walsh died May 29, 2019 in the loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice. Born December 30, 1939 in New York City. Tom was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers local 14-14b since 1959 and operated tower cranes. He worked on many buildings and bridges in New York City. He worked on the World Trade Center when it was erected. He was one of the first crane operators at the site when the buildings came down on September 11, 2001. He always found joy in his work but was overwhelmed with sadness while working at the site 20 hours each day. September 11, 2001 left an impact on him for the rest of his life. Tom was a lifetime member of the Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Department #1.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Alice and his children, Glen and his wife Loretta Walsh, Thomas, Jr., Doreen Rooney, Debra (Peter) Caputo, brother Robert, eight grandchildren and a stepdaughter, Landy Mavric. He was predeceased by his brother, Donny. A celebration of life will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 623 East Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, Fl. on June 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street. Stuart, Fl. 34997
Published in the TC Palm on June 11, 2019
