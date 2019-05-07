|
|
In Loving Memory of
Thomas M. Funka
I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.
I think of you in silence; I often speak your name.
All I have are memories and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is my keepsake, with which I never part.
God has you in His keeping.
I have you in my heart.
You will always LIGHT UP MY LIFE!
We will always love and miss you forever.
Maria and all our Family and Friends
Published in the TC Palm on May 7, 2019