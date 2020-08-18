Thomas Garvey
Vero Beach - Thomas Francis Garvey passed away in Vero Beach, Florida on August 12th, after celebrating his 88th birthday and 65th wedding anniversary.
Tom is survived by his wife Nancy; his three daughters Ellen (Peter) Minderman, Caryn (Jeffrey) Carlson and Janet (Rusty) Ballard, five grandchildren, a great-grand-daughter, and eight nieces and nephews. His son Thomas Francis Garvey Jr. (Tuck) predeceased him.
Tom was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on June 21, 1932, the only child of Clarence J. and Dr. Veda Offenhauer Garvey. He earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Chemistry from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. In between studying to earn high honors, he met the love of his life, Nancy Geary. They graduated and got married in the same week.
Tom worked for the DuPont Company in their Textile Fibers Division for 35 years, starting in Wilmington DE. With each promotion, the family packed up and moved to the new opportunity - first to Charlotte NC; back to Wilmington DE and then onto Mountain Lakes and Hoboken NJ while he commuted to his office in Manhattan. After retiring from DuPont, he formed his own company specializing in custom textile fibers and yarns. He also renovated and flipped beach homes while living in Spring Lake and Sea Girt NJ.
After years of snowbirding, Tom and Nancy permanently settled in Vero Beach, FL in 1998. Tom especially enjoyed watching the ocean from their Southwinds balcony in the Moorings. In 2015 they made their final move to Indian River Estates.
Wherever he was, family, friends and organizations reaped the benefits of his hard work and outstanding leadership. He was a driving force in neighborhood swim clubs, gourmet clubs, and epic block parties. Tom was a strong leader on the Southwinds Board for many years. His efforts were especially critical during hurricane seasons when he oversaw repairs and took on insurance companies.
Future generations will have the benefit of his long hours and trips researching and cataloging the genealogy of his own and extended family. This is a legacy of which he was especially proud. He enjoyed sharing his passion with others, especially the Indian River Genealogical Society where he served as Treasurer and President. Among the projects he worked on were Find a Grave and Veterans Memorial Sanctuary Registry. He was instrumental in developing and marketing the Indian River County Postcard History book published by the Society.
Due to the current Covid19 pandemic, funeral and memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to VNA Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach FL 32960 (vnatc.org
).
He will be interred at St Patrick's cemetery in Lowell MA: the fourth Thomas Francis Garvey in the plot.