Thomas Harland Ellis
Vero Beach, FL
Thomas Harland Ellis, age 84, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Mr. Ellis (Tommy) was born on August 1, 1934 to Bettye B. Hill and Roy C. Ellis, Sr. Following high school in Atlanta, Tommy spent four years in the US Air Force with a two year tour including Japan, Korea, and the Philippines (1954-1958). Tommy received his BBA in Marketing from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, his hometown, and started his career in Public Finance and Municipal Bond Underwriting as a Registered Representative in 1959.
Tommy and Dorothy (Dot) Bradberry were married in January 1958. They had a mutual love for boating and joined the United States Power Squadron in 1981. They continued their involvement in the Power Squadron after moving to Vero Beach, Florida in 1997. Tommy served as the Commodore of the Vero Beach Yacht Club from 2003-2004.
After retiring, Tommy and Dot enjoyed world-wide traveling, including cruises to the Mediterranean, South America, and Alaska. Tommy always had a smile for everyone he met. He enjoyed life, his family, and calling BINGO at the Yacht Club. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone.
Tommy is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Dot;brother, John F. Ellis (Tara), and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 1-2PM, Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Services will begin at 2PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Steve Barth officiating. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
