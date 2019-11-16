|
Thomas "Tommy" Hearn
Port St. Lucie - Thomas "Tommy" Hearn, 79, of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away November 11, 2019. Tommy was born September 27, 1940 in Covington, KY to the late Thomas and Luella Hearn. He spent most of his life in West Palm Beach, FL and retired after 27 years of dedicated service to Florida Power and Light before coming to Port St. Lucie in 2000. Tommy was an avid outdoorsman, especially when it involved the ocean. He enjoyed boating anywhere from Florida to the Bahamas, he had a passion for keeping our oceans clean and the environmental concerns surrounding our oceans; he was a dedicated and proud member of the Palm Beach Fin Divers as well as the Gater Snow Ski Club.
Tommy is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of over 24 years, Nancy Hearn; children, Debra Mattson (Bill), Deanne Hearn; grandchildren, Garrett Mattson (Ericka), Kristen Mattson (Alberto Garcia), Victoria Kimmitt; great-grandchild, Harper Mattson.
A graveside burial will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:30am at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Road, Tequesta, FL 33469.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's honor may be made to The or Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019