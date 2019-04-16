|
Thomas Howard Pine
Fort Pierce, FL
Thomas Howard Pine of Fort Pierce, Fla. went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Saturday, April 6 at the age of 73.
Tom was born January 9, 1946 in Jersey City, NJ to Howard and Helen Pine (both deceased). Along with his sister, Gail, he grew up in Teaneck, NJ. After serving in the Vietnam War, Tom met and soon married Marilyn Nan Volk on August 18, 1970. They raised two sons, Jordan and Jason, and a daughter, Evelynne, and remained happily married until his passing nearly 49 years later.
Upon retirement, Tom sold his NJ home, bought an RV and spent the next six years traveling much of the country. He was known for his gregarious personality and an ability to make fast friends with anyone he met. His lifelong passion was writing, and he was the author of more than seven books as well as dozens of short stories and essays.
In addition to his wife and children, Tom is survived by his beloved sister and dear nephew, Greg. He also had five grandchildren and two grand-nephews.
Tom will be laid to rest with military honors at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge, NJ. Those wishing to pay their respects can visit the Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus, NJ on Wednesday, April 17 from 6-9 p.m. Friends in Florida can attend a "celebration of life" church service at a later date. Please contact the family for details.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 16, 2019