Thomas J. Foley II Obituary
Thomas J. Foley II

Palm City - Thomas J. Foley, II. died peacefully at Palm City Nursing and Rehab on February 25, 2020 after a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Queens, New York, on August 15, 1930, he lived most of his life in the New York area. He moved from Massapequa, Long Island, New York to Palm City upon his retirement from British Petroleum in 1992. He was predeceased by his wife Louise, parents Thomas and Anne, sister Carol and brother Robert. He is survived by his wife Sandra, sister Eileen, children Lisa Blum (Burt), Paula Hale (Christopher), and son Thomas III (Sonia), as well as 6 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Mr. Foley was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army where he served in Korea and was awarded a purple heart for injuries he received there.

Friends are invited to gather for visitation at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City Fl. on Monday March 2, 2020 from 3 P.M. until 6 P.M. Funeral services will be held at Forest Hills on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 A.M. with a private committal service to immediately follow on the grounds of Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at the following online address: https://www.alz.org Online condolences may be expressed to the family @ www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
