Thomas James Caulfield, Sr.
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas James Caulfield, Sr. at the age of 93. He passed peacefully on February 23, 2020 with his loving wife of over 69 years, Alda, and his children by his side.
Tom Caulfield was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was loved by many for his integrity, generosity, humor and strong work ethic. He was President of Tappen Zee Distributors, a member of the Knights of Columbus and Rotary and an active parishioner of St. Philip Neri Roman Catholic Church in Northport, New York.
A WW II Navy veteran who loved God, family and country. An avid golfer who belonged to Apple Ridge Country Club in Suffern New York and Indian Hills Country Club in Northport, New York. For many years he and Alda spent time between Northport, New York and Vero Beach, Florida. Most recently Tom and Alda moved to Ridgefield, CT to be closer to their children and their families.
Tom is survived by his wife Alda Caulfield (née Ariola). Beloved father of Judy (Jack) Barbera, Robin Caulfield Phillips, Karen (Rich) Calo, and Tom (Lisa) Caulfield Jr. Cherished grandfather of Erin (Keith) Syverson, Casey (Ryan) Delaney, Meghan Phillips, Jacqueline (Charles) Clinton, Richard (Carol) Barbera, Thomas James Caulfield III, Michael Thomas Caulfield, and Abigail Marie Caulfield. Dear great grandfather of Henry Carl Syverson and Willa Caulfield Clinton.
In repose at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, on Wednesday February 26th from 3-6 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 27th at 10 AM, St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810 or Danbury Hospital, 24 Hospital Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020