|
|
Thomas P. Early
Barefoot Bay, FL
Thomas P. Early, 76, of Barefoot Bay, Florida, died May 17, 2019 at home with his family under Hospice care, after a long valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He went home to the Lord, leaving his beloved wife, Geraldine(Gerry); his devoted sons Michael(MaryBeth) of Williston, Vermont, and Kevin of Williamsburg, Virginia. He also leaves Grandsons Aaron and Sean of Willison, Vermont, and Granddaughters Anneka and Katrina of Virginia. Sisters are Mrs. Edward (Mary Grace) Ayotte of New Haven, CT, and Sister Susan Early of The Monastery of Our Lady of Grace Monastery in Guilford, CT.
Mr. Early's extended family and friends supported him so much along his journey, including, Borzillos, Gainers, Marinos, Taylors, McGills, Viaus, numerous neighbors, Joe's Club, and, very much so, his caregiver Lyn Hersey.
Mr. Early was born in New Haven, CT to Frances Q. Early and Thomas P. Early, Sr. of Woodmont, CT. He was raised there, graduated from Milford High School, joined the US Coast Guard, and married Gerry in 1962. He served proudly in the service aboard weather patrol/rescue ships in the North Atlantic, and southern waters, helping in the rescue of Cubans being forced to flee, during Bay of Pigs.
Mr. Early and his wife raised their children in CT, where they lived for 28 years while he worked full-time as an oil burner installer and serviceman while remodeling houses for his family. When they found their Florida retirement area, he began learning golf, traveling more, and enjoying scuba diving, snorkeling, boating, and his life here.
Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida assisted the family here, while a funeral mass is planned for this summer at The Monastery of Our Lady of Grace in Guilford, CT.
Memory in Tom's name can be a remembered smile, or if you wish, a contribution to the , or to Halo No Kill Shelter in Sebastian, Florida.
You may sign a guestbook on-line at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 30, 2019