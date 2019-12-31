|
|
Thomas Sydney Arias, Age 92, passed away December 27, 2019 at his home in Vero Beach.
He was born in New York City, New York February 4, 1927 to the late Thomas and Maria Arias.
Thomas was a graduate of George Washington High School, New York.
Mr. Arias's service and dedication in the United States Maritime Service and in the United States Army Air Force during WWII, earned him the following medals: World War II Victory Medal, Merchant Marine Defense Medal, Merchant Marine World War II Victory Medal, American Merchant Marine World War II Veteran's Medal, World War II Atlantic War Zone Medal, World War II Pacific War Zone Medal, World War II Mediterranean-Middle East War Zone Medal, and the World War II American Theater Campaign Medal.
He retired from the New York Department of Transportation for the Staten Island Ferry, after 31 years of loyal service as a Marine Oiler and Engineer.
Survivors include his sons, Donald, Thomas, and Andrew Arias; daughters, Lauren Arias Lucchini and Lorraine Arias-Beliveau; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa Arias and son, Adam Arias.
A Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 and 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Friday January 3, 2020 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
A Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Friday, January 3, 2019 at St Augustine Episcopal Church, 475 43rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32968.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020