Port St. Lucie - Thomas W. O'Neal ("Uncle Tom") 63 of Port St. Lucie died Tuesday November 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. Tom graduated from United High School Armagh, PA. He has lived on the Treasure Coast of Florida for 43 years. He served in the US Navy on the USS Pensacola from 1974-1977 and the Reserves from 1977-1982. He worked in Nuclear Power (Boilermakers Union Local 433) for 28 years, and the Martin County Solid Waste Dept for 14 years. He is survived by his wife Mary O'Neal of 41 years, Daughters Nichole Isenberg (Robert), Michelle Crowell (Steven) and Jennifer O'Neal-Allex (Shane), 5 beautiful grandchildren Carissa, Justin, Kenzi, Skyler, Kaci and his beloved dog Slug. Services will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 10am-12pm at All County Funeral Home and Crematory. 1010 NW Federal Hwy. Stuart, Fl 34994. Followed by a Celebration of Life.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019