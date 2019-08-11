Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Testerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Testerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tim Testerman Obituary
Tim Testerman

formerly of Vero Beach - Tim Testerman died in the Lang Son Province of Vietnam on August 2, 2019. He was 68. He grew up in Cocoa, but was the Valedictorian of the Vero Beach High Class of 1969, and quarterbacked the football team. He later graduated with honors from Princeton University, where he also quarterbacked the football team.

Most of the rest of his life was spent in teaching jobs in Europe and Asia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roberta Mill Testerman and Adrian Leger Testerman, both of Vero Beach. He is survived by three brothers, Jeff, of Brevard, NC; Chris, of Winter Garden and Steve, of Vero Beach, as well as several aunts, nieces and nephews.

He will be interred in Vietnam.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.