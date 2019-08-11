|
|
Tim Testerman
formerly of Vero Beach - Tim Testerman died in the Lang Son Province of Vietnam on August 2, 2019. He was 68. He grew up in Cocoa, but was the Valedictorian of the Vero Beach High Class of 1969, and quarterbacked the football team. He later graduated with honors from Princeton University, where he also quarterbacked the football team.
Most of the rest of his life was spent in teaching jobs in Europe and Asia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roberta Mill Testerman and Adrian Leger Testerman, both of Vero Beach. He is survived by three brothers, Jeff, of Brevard, NC; Chris, of Winter Garden and Steve, of Vero Beach, as well as several aunts, nieces and nephews.
He will be interred in Vietnam.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 11, 2019