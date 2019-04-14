Resources
Port St. Lucie, FL

Toby Trapkin, 84, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on April 11th.

She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin Trapkin. She leaves her children, Barry and Debra Nagler, her brother Hank Freyman, and her grandchildren, Daniel Nagler, Alyssa Eisenman and Aaron Nagler.

Toby loved cooking, dance, orchids, reading and her dog, Buddy, and volunteered at Martin Memorial Hospital. Donations can be made in her name to the .
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 14, 2019
