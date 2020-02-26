Resources
Tom Funka

26 - 26 - 26

Here's to us, Tom!

Happy 85th Birthday to you,

Happy 71th Birthday to me,

And

Happy 42nd Anniversary to us!

I chose this photo of us because it shows the true essence of you and why I love you so very much. You will always be my one and only true love. You are the most precious gift that God ever gave me, I knew from the very beginning that you were my soulmate. My gift to you is my heart and all the beautiful memories we created together.

Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband, I will love you forever, Maria

PS - I know your father will be baking you a cake with your favorite butter cream frosting. Think of me when you blow out your candles and would you please send me a piece in my dreams.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 26, 2020
