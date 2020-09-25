Tommy Eugene Brewer
Vero Beach - Tommy Eugene Brewer passed away on September 22, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic, Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach, Florida.
Tommy was born in Talladega, Alabama on June 8, 1947. He lived in Alabama until 1970 when he moved to Vero Beach, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Francis Brewer, Arthur Floyd Brewer, Charles Brewer, Jerry Brewer, and Billy Ray Brewer and his parents Arthur Brewer and Ella Dean Brewer. He is survived by his two sisters, Cora Lee Harding and Pearl Dunn and brother in law Ronald Dunn, along with numerous nieces and nephews who live in Vero Beach, Florida and Talladega, Alabama.
Viewing will be held, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, Florida from 10:00 AM to 1 PM. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at Crestlawn Cemetery, Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com