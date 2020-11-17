1/1
Stuart - (nee Giorgianni) Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, of Stuart, Fl, age 56 yrs. Beloved wife of Richard. Cherished daughter of Martha and the late Tony Giorgianni. Loving mother of Stacey Diehl (Nick) and Shawn Gray. Dear sister of Linda Giorgianni-Apetz (Edward), Sandi Gray (Bob), Joanne Salvatore (Joe), and her twin sister Lisa Cornell (Todd). Loving grandmother of Lucy and Clara. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Toni was raised in Gibbstown, NJ and graduated from Paulsboro H.S., Class of 1982. She moved to Florida and became active with the New Beginnings Community Church where she enjoyed traveling with the church missions. She enjoyed playing golf, dancing, fishing, trips to the beach, and above all spending time with her grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday evening from 6 PM to 8 PM at the LANDOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Broad St, Paulsboro, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10:30am at St. Clare of Assisi Parish, St. Michael's Church, Memorial Ave, Gibbstown, NJ. For those that can't attend Mass please visit stclarenj.org for live streaming. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Swedesboro, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New Beginnings Community Church, P.O. Box 514, Port Salerno, Fl 34992. To express condolences, please visit www.landolfifuneralhome.com AS A GENTLE REMINDER , due to current Government regulations, everyone is required to wear masks and social distance while in the building. There are capacity limitations, only 30 people may be permitted inside at one time including family and staff. Thank you for your understanding.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
