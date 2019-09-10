Resources
More Obituaries for Tracie Paonessa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracie Lee Paonessa


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracie Lee Paonessa Obituary
Tracie Lee Paonessa

Jensen Beach - Tracie Lee Paonessa, born in Greenville, Michigan on December 26, 1959, passed away on September 1, 2019. Tracie, a longtime resident of Jensen Beach, Florida, worked for the Martin County School System as a Teacher's Aid. Tracie was blessed with the gift of helping non-verbal children learn to speak. Tracie loved spending time in the sunshine and enjoyed many beautiful days at the beach. Tracie was predeceased by her father Gerald Lee Duthler and her sister Lorilee Duthler. Tracie is survived by her son James Dominic Dustin Paonessa, her mother Ruth Alice Duthler, and her sister and sister's husband Jerilee and Gordon Ripma. Tracie was adored by her many nieces and nephews as well as her grand-nieces and grand-nephews. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So do not be troubled or afraid. John 14:27
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.