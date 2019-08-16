Services
Trevor Dean Kuhlers


1991 - 2019
Trevor Dean Kuhlers Obituary
Trevor Dean Kuhlers

Stuart - Trevor Kuhlers, 28, passed away on August 8, 2019, at Martin Memorial Medical Center in Stuart, Florida. He was born in Stuart, Florida, on January 3, 1991. He grew up and remained in Stuart, going on to work for Palm Beach Trim. Trevor particularly enjoyed working with his hands, and always held a fascination for construction and architectural type pursuits.

Trevor had a passion for animals, collecting snakes and lizards, as well as fish, aquatic animals, cats, and dogs. He held a special affection for his Savannah cat Teak, and his Blue Nose Pitbull Sylvia. He loved horticulture, and dedicated time to growing trees, flowers, and cactuses.

Trevor had a loving, giving, and fearless soul, and was always making people laugh. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew the kindness of his heart.

Survivors include Heather Amicucci (Mom), Kirby Kuhlers (Dad), Milton Kuhlers (Grandfather), Tiffany, Logan, and Jacob (Siblings), and Teak (Cat).

A funeral service will be held at All County Funeral home in Stuart, Florida on August 25 at 10 AM, with Sr. Chaplain Steve Baran of Reclaimed Ministries officiating. Arrangements are by All County Funeral home and Crematory, Stuart, Florida.

Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 16, 2019
