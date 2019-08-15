|
|
Trevor Saunders Moynihan
Vero Beach - Trevor Saunders Moynihan of Vero Beach passed away on August 12, 2019 of a glioblastoma, a brain tumor. He was 46 years old.
Trevor was an absolute delight as anyone who met him could attest. Trevor was a graduate of St. Edwards School, class of 1993. His creativity in art projects such as "Bud Man" are still talked about today.
Trevor continued his interest in art at Rhode Island School of Design, where he graduated in 1997 with a BFA. He gave the graduation address.
One of the jobs Trevor loved most was working for Matel Toys in "Boys Toys". Trevor's girlfriend at the time worked in "Barbie's Hair". That Christmas, Trevor came home with blonde, spiked hair! The other job he enjoyed was as a "Techspert" on Holland America Cruise Lines. He traveled the world and could be found riding ostriches in Curaçao, swimming with sharks in Bora Bora, or hang-gliding in Aruba!
Trevor is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Donald Moynihan, who practiced Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Vero Beach for 10 years and his grandparents, Judge and Mrs. Cornelius Moynihan of Newton, MA.
Trevor leaves behind his devoted mother, Patsy, and brother, Tyler, and Tyler's family: Lauren, Alexandra, and Carter. His precious dogs, Beauregard and Coquette will miss him too. Trevor will be dearly missed by his aunts, Franny, Toni, Boni and Anne.
We thank his many friends for their love and support: The Zimmer family, Andy Lewis, Eugene Clark, Brenda Moore, Ed Koscher, Bernie and Carol Coffin, Anne Stein Whitney, and many more.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation or the Humane Society of Vero Beach.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on August 17, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 500 Iris Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Friends may visit from 6-8 pm on August 16, 2019 at Aycock Funeral Home, 6026 N. US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL, 34946.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 15, 2019