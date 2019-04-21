|
|
Troy L. Stalvey Sr.
Vero Beach, FL
Troy passed away on January 24, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. He lived a long and productive life. Troy was born on October 20, 1939, to William and Louise Stalvey in Vero Beach, Florida. On June 12, 1959, he married the love of his life, Janet Gergely. They enjoyed 59 years together and raised four wonderful children: Troy (Marianne), Patrick (Clara), Deborah (Bud), and Mark (Chris). They have seven grandchildren (Mike, Chrissy, Jimmy, Patrick Jr., Danny, Jake, and Sophie) and seven great-grandchildren. Troy was proud of them all and found joy in their accomplishments. Among his great loves were his dogs, Dixie and Missy, classic country music, and writing. He was an aspiring novelist, gator hunter (in his youth in Florida), and amateur country music recording artist.
Troy traveled extensively in the 60's with B.B. McCormick & Sons, a construction company contracted with the U.S. Air Force to construct air bases around the world. He spent time in Hawaii, Wake Island, South America, and Vietnam. In 1968, he started his career in the insurance business in Vero Beach, Florida. He was president of the Association of Life Underwriters in 1973-1974 and again in 1999-2000. Troy retired as General Manager with AIG/American General Insurance Co. in 2005 after 37 years of service.
Services to celebrate Troy's extraordinary life were held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, Indiana. To share your private condolences with the family log on to: www.McGannHay.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 21, 2019