Tulio Canizares
Dr. Tulio Canizares


1927 - 2020
Dr. Tulio Canizares Obituary
Dr. Tulio Canizares

Vero Beach - A poet wrote that when someone who has touched your heart passes, the light will never be as bright.

Family and friends mourn the loss of Dr. Tulio Canizares. His warmth, generous laugh and the way he cared for everyone in his world with his GABA philosophy.

Born in Cienfuegos, Cuba on September 19, 1927, he came to the United States during the Cuban revolution to finish his medical training. He practiced anesthesia for most of his career at Morristown Memorial Hospital in Morristown, NJ.

Tulio leaves his loving wife of thirty-two years, Joan; four children Susan Canizares (Andres), Joanne Greene, Lenore Ciarlone (Ralph) and Donald Canizares. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Linda Capassee (Ed).

There will be a private burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City.

Donations in Tulio's memory may be made to VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 26 to May 27, 2020
