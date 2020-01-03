|
Valentine A. Bachman
Port St. Lucie - Valentine A. Bachman AKA Wally, 81, of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away surrounded by his family on December 27, 2019. Valentine was born April 28, 1938 in Stroudsburg, PA to the late Gilbert and Mary Bachman. He graduated from high school and went on to honorably serve in the United States Air Force; after his service he started a successful career in servicing office equipment. Valentine owned and operated Advanced Office Systems for many years before coming to Port St. Lucie in 2003. Valentine had a passion for the game of golf and loved anything to do with it, he also enjoyed Miami Dolphins football, he was known as a jokester and could always put a smile on your face; his greatest joy was his family.
Valentine is preceded in death by his grandchildren, Ana Hetherington, George W. Juno, and Cory Scott.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 32 years, Patricia Bachman; children, Ted Bachman, Gil Bachman, Lori Hetherington (Mike), Don Bachman (Tammy), Valerie Juno (George); stepchildren, Bob and Jeff Scott, Gene Detweiler (Crystal); 26 grandchildren; many loving great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of Valentine's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church, 555 SW Cashmere Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986.
Arrangements are entrusted to Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Port St. Lucie Chapel. Port St. Luciewww.yatesfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020